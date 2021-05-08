Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He’s Transferring

Earlier this off-season, Nebraska football lost star wideout Wan’Dale Robinson to the transfer portal. Another Huskers receiver chose a similar path this weekend.

On Saturday, Nebraska wide receiver Demariyon Houston announced he’s transferring. Houston thanked Scott Frost and the Huskers’ coaching staff in his transfer statement.

“I want to begin by saying thank you to the Nebraska football coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play at a great school with rich traditions,” Houston said on Twitter. “To my professors, thank you for providing me with a great educational opportunity. To the Husker friends, family and fans, thank you for always supporting me. Unfortunately things have not transpired how I intended, therefore I am now looking for a new place to call home and officially entering the Transfer Portal.”

Houston was a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle. He never appeared in a game for Nebraska football. The 6-foot, 185-pound speedster is now looking for a new home ahead of the 2021 season.

It’s setting up to be a make-or-break year for head coach Scott Frost. He’s a combined 12-20 since becoming Nebraska’s head coach. Another miserable season and Frost could be on his way out of Lincoln by 2022.

For Frost to secure his position for at least one more season, he probably needs to lead the Huskers to a 6-6 season and a bowl game. Anything less and it’s plausible Nebraska moves on from the former college football star.

Pressure is building for Frost to produce positive results later this year.