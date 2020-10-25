As soon as a thrilling first week of Big Ten football concluded, eyes already started to turn to some exciting matchups in Week 2.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin is among the best games of the week, as the Big Ten West opponents are set to square off in Lincoln. The Badgers opened as 9-point favorite according to Robin Washut of Rivals via Circa Sports.

The two teams experienced drastically different results in their season debuts this weekend.

No. 9 Wisconsin opened the season with a huge 45-7 win over Illinois on Friday night in the Big Ten opener. Freshman quarterback and star recruit Graham Mertz exploded in his debut for 248 yards and five touchdowns, going 20-for-21 in the process.

Nebraska looked overmatched in the second half against a talented Ohio State squad and fell 52-17 on Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin being favored by over a touchdown is definitely interesting. With a talented defense and the breakout performance by Mertz, the Badgers are a serious playoff contender.

For Nebraska, it’s hard to imagine a tougher two game start to the 2020 campaign. Unfortunately, Scott Frost’s team still has teams like Iowa, Penn State and Minnesota on the docket later in the year.

Parker Gabriel of the Lincoln Journal Star outlined how brutal the start of the season is for the Cornhuskers. With one of the toughest schedules in 2020, Nebraska fans have been forced to temper their expectations for the rest of the season.

Five Big Ten teams in the AP Top 25.

No. 3 Ohio State (the #Huskers last opponent)

No. 9 Wisconsin (Nebraska's next opponent)

No. 13 Michigan

No. 17 Indiana

No. 18 Penn State https://t.co/n3q5mIg7pg — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) October 25, 2020

Still, if Nebraska hopes to be among the best teams in the Big Ten West, challenging Wisconsin is a good place to start.

The Huskers play the Badgers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1 next Saturday.