Nebraska Is Reportedly Preparing To Play Wisconsin As Scheduled

Despite a successful start to the 2020 Big Ten football season last weekend, the upcoming Week 2 conference game between Wisconsin and Nebraska is already in jeopardy.

Earlier on Tuesday, Wisconsin insider Jeff Potrykus reported that the game between the B1G West opponents was in doubt. The news came after the early afternoon update that Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 for the second day in a row. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel also confirmed that backup QB Chase Wolf tested positive for the virus.

But apparently, Scott Frost and Nebraska are ready to go.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the Cornhuskers are still preparing to play Saturday’s game as scheduled.

#Nebraska is still preparing for Saturday’s game to go on as scheduled, I’m told, but #Wisconsin would be the team to say it cannot play. Will be monitoring. https://t.co/vYcWj7zKP6 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 27, 2020

The conflicting reports confused the college football world as Potrykus didn’t expand on his 1o-word tweet at the time. He later confirmed that a source with knowledge of the Big Ten schedule contributed to his story.

It’s expected that conference leadership will intervene if the Badgers or any Big Ten team exceeds a 5-percent positivity rate for the virus. At this point, the extent of the outbreak in Wisconsin’s locker room is partially unclear.

Even if the game goes off as scheduled, Wisconsin will be without Mertz for the foreseeable future. The highly touted recruit won’t be able to return to play for 21 days after his first positive test. That means the earliest Mertz can come back is Nov. 14 for Wisconsin’s game against Michigan.

A little hectic here but here is the first version of our story on #Badgers at NEB in jeopardy. I'll be updating. https://t.co/QKmQ6MndGu — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 27, 2020

Stay tuned for more updates as the Big Ten attempts to salvage Saturday’s game between the Badgers and the Cornhuskers.