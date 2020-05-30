Former Nebraska WR Darien Chase Announces Transfer Destination

After spending one season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, wide receiver Darien Chase announced that he would enter the NCAA transfer portal. He needed a few months to decide where he’d resume his career, but it finally appears he has found a new home.

Though he didn’t see much playing time during his first year in Lincoln, the coaching staff had high hopes for Chase. The former three-star recruit was the No. 398 overall prospect and No. 21 athlete from his class, per 247Sports.

Chase revealed to his followers on Twitter that he dealt with depression over the last few years, and that it played a part in his decision to transfer. Judging off his latest post, the Washington native appears to be in much better spirits.

On Friday night, Chase announced that he’s transferring to Portland State. This will allow him to continue playing college football while remaining close to home.

“I’ve chosen to stay off social media when it came to my recruiting process so I could make a clear decision on my next steps and commit to the school that makes the most sense for me,” Chase wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to all the universities who gave me the opportunity to play at their program, I’ll forever be grateful. With that being said I’m proud to announce that I will be staying home and attending Portland State University.”

Here’s the full statement from Chase:

During his freshman season at Nebraska, Darien Chase had just one reception for 13 yards.

Chase has three years of eligibility remaining, so Portland State will plenty of time to develop him.

Hopefully moving back closer to home will help Chase both on and off the field.

[Darien Chase]