Nebraska WR JD Spielman Makes Transfer Decision

Scott Frost and the Huskers enter this upcoming season with high aspirations. But Nebraska’s latest player-transfer decision doesn’t inspire too much confidence in how things are going in Lincoln.

Receiver JD Spielman has officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The decision isn’t all too surprising for a number of reasons. Spielman didn’t participate in Nebraska’s spring practices due to a “personal health matter.” He’s been home in Minnesota since before the start of spring football.

Spielman’s status with the Nebraska football team has been up in the air since then. So it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that his career with the Huskers has come to an end. He finishes his Nebraska career ranking third all-time in both receiving yards and receptions.

The dynamic slot receiver will be a major transfer recruit target for programs across the country. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Minnesota Gophers get involved here considering the proximity to Spielman’s home town.

Nebraska WR J.D Spielman has entered the transfer portal, per @Sean_Callahan Spielman: 59 catches of 15+ yards from the slot since 2017 is the most in college football pic.twitter.com/eewLdx2ddm — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 8, 2020

While Spielman’s decision isn’t all too surprising, this is a major loss for Nebraska team needing a big year. Spielman was considered the Huskers’ top offensive player entering the 2020 season.

Nebraska is now super thin at the receiver position. New faces will have to emerge if the Huskers hope to take a step forward in 2020.

As for Spielman, there’s no doubt he’ll provide an instant impact for the school he transfer to.