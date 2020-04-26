Nebraska’s Lamar Jackson Signs Undrafted Free Agent Deal

Only two Nebraska players were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, but members of the 2019 Huskers team like Lamar Jackson won’t be left without teams.

Following the draft, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Jackson signed a UDFA deal with the New York Jets. He joins a defense that was in the top half in the league and boasts an All-Pro in Jamal Adams.

But the Jets are also a team that have a ton of uncertainty at cornerback. They signed Pierre Desir to replace starter Trumaine Johnson, drafted Virginia star Bryce Hall in the fifth round, and traded for Quincy Wilson – all in an effort to retool their secondary.

Jackson was Nebraska’s Defensive MVP in 2019 and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors to boot. After recording 15 passes defended, three interceptions and 40 tackles in 12 games, there’s no reason he can’t contend for a spot on the team.

The Davis brothers, Khalil and Carlos, were the only Nebraska players taken in the draft.

Khalil went to the Buccaneers No. 194 overall in the sixth round. Carlos was selected by the Steelers No. 232 in the seventh.

But much like Jackson, their spots on final NFL rosters are far from guaranteed.

