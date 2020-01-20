Nebraska’s Longtime Super Bowl Streak Has Been Snapped

It’s been a frustrating couple of months for the Nebraska football program and Husker Nation. Unfortunately, it looks like that disappointment is going to trickle into February for Super Bowl Sunday.

Yesterday, the Tennessee Titans and former Huskers cornerback Joshua Kalu were eliminated. As a result, Super Bowl LIV will be the first title game in 26 years that won’t feature at least one former Nebraska player.

Kalu was one of six ex-Huskers that played in the playoffs this year. Rex Burkhead, Spencer Long, Ameer Abdullah, Nate Gerry and Sam Kock also represented Nebraska in January.

To add some salt to the wounds, arch-rival Iowa will be one of the most well-represented teams in Miami next month. The Hawkeyes will have four players on the field at Super Bowl LIV.

#BREAKING: With Tennessee Titans' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, #Husker football's Super Bowl streak ends at 26 years. https://t.co/sVrx3FwugF — World-Herald Big Red (@OWHbigred) January 19, 2020

Theoretically, the San Francisco 49ers and/or Kansas City Chiefs could make a roster move to add a Nebraska player to their active roster or practice squad before Super Bowl LIV. But if things remain the same, the streak ends on February 2.

In fairness, it’s amazing that Nebraska’s streak has lasted as long as it has considering that the team has had periods with only a handful of players making NFL rosters.