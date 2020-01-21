Nebraska’s New OC Has Major Praise For Scott Frost

It’s a Scott Frost-Matt Lubick reunion in Nebraska. The two offensive coaches worked together back in the day at Oregon under Chip Kelly.

If Lubick and Frost can have a slimmer of the success they had during their time with the Ducks, the Huskers are going to be a major Big Ten contender for years to come.

One thing’s for sure – Lubick already has faith in Frost as the Huskers head coach attempts to lead Nebraska back to national relevancy.

Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator had major praise for Frost in a recent interview.

“I think he’s the best in the business,” Lubick said of Frost, via the Omaha World-Herald. “The best coaches that I’ve been around are the ones that can connect with their players. Not necessarily the smartest, but can connect. Players, they generally will figure out if you care about them. That takes time. That’s not going to happen on day one. You build trust by building relationships and having one-on-one conversations and spending time.”

It’s always a good sign when coaching staffs support each other. This says a lot about Nebraska’s head coach.

Frost hasn’t had a good start with the Huskers. But will season three bring the success Nebraska fans have been waiting for?

Perhaps Lubick and Frost’s offensive game-plan will propel the Huskers to Big Ten success in 2020.