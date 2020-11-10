Nebraska’s OC Has Telling Comment On Quarterback Position

The Cornhuskers quarterback battle has been brewing since long before the season began.

After losing their second straight game of the season on Saturday, the Nebraska QB situation looms even larger this week.

‘Huskers offensive coordinator Matt Lubick had some telling comments regarding the on-going battle for QB1.

“This is an open competition week,”Lubick said, via the Ohama World-Herald. “We’re starting to make reps equal, including quarterback.”

Freshman QB Luke McCaffrey entered the picture this year as a challenger to third-year starter Adrian Martinez. The dual-threat quarterback, and younger brother of Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, reportedly had a strong showing in Nebraska’s preseason camp.

Before the season began, head coach Scott Frost expressed confidence in both of his quarterback options. He even went as far as saying he had the “luxury of two starters.”

So far, Martinez just hasn’t been playing at a starting level. Through two games, the junior has thrown a combined 230 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. The ‘Huskers QB has also been wildly inaccurate, going 24/42 in the 0-2 start.

McCaffrey got a few reps in Nebraska’s opening bout with Ohio State, but it wasn’t enough to show his potential. The talented young QB was finally able to show his stuff in the second half of the Cornhuskers 21-13 loss to Northwestern on Saturday.

After Martinez was benched mid-way through the third quarter, McCaffrey stepped in to finish the game. The freshman’s presence was a shot to the arm of the Nebraska offense. Though his offensive boost wasn’t enough to lift the Cornhuskers to victory, it was a boost non the less.

In just a quarter and a half, McCaffrey threw 12/16 for 93 yards and added another 49 yards rushing. The young quarterback no doubt showed his potential.

Frost and Lubick certainly have a lot to think about heading into this weekend.

The ‘Huskers take on Penn State on Saturday in Memorial Stadium as they look for their first win of the season.