Nebraska’s October Statement Goes Viral After Ohio State-Michigan News

Ohio State isn’t the first Big Ten program this season to run into some unfortunate scheduling luck. Nebraska went through it back in October.

Early on in the Big Ten’s shortened season, a COVID-19 outbreak within the Wisconsin program led to the cancellation of the Badgers’ game against Nebraska. The Huskers tried to add a non-conference opponent (Chattanooga) to replace Wisconsin, but the Big Ten denied the request.

Nebraska protested the conference’s decision, but to no avail. Now, the Big Ten is facing the possibility of having to find another game for Ohio State after the Buckeyes’ rivalry matchup with Michigan was postponed.

In the wake of the current OSU-Michigan situation, Nebraska’s official statement in response to the Big Ten’s October denial is going viral.

“We believe the flexibility to play non-conference games could have been beneficial not only for Nebraska, but other Big Ten teams who may be in a similar position as the season progresses,” the statement reads. “The ability for all Big Ten members to play a non-conference game if needed could provide another data point for possible College Football Playoff and bowl consideration.”

This was in the Nebraska statement in late October when its effort at a non-con game wasn’t granted. A statement some folks jabbed at, or didn’t even process correctly. pic.twitter.com/PJubwQGZeY — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) December 2, 2020

The cancellation of Ohio State-Michigan leaves the 5-0 Buckeyes one game short of the minimum requirement to reach the Big Ten title game. If the league doesn’t alter its rules–or find a replacement game for Ohio State–the Big Ten’s best team will have its College Football Playoff case potentially weakened.

Time is ticking on a resolution for the conference.