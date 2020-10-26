An interesting moment occurred during Saturday’s Buckeyes-Cornhuskers game, resulting in a postgame apology from Ryan Day to Nebraska football’s Scott Frost.

Nebraska football played competitive football for two quarters of Saturday’s Big Ten opener. The Huskers went into halftime trailing by just 10 points in a 24-14 game. But the Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t slow down in the second half, outscoring Nebraska 28-3. Ohio State’s final score of the game came just seconds before the clock ran out.

The Buckeyes offense, leading 45-17 in the final moments, elected not to take a knee and run out the clock. Instead, Day ran a play which resulted in a touchdown run from freshman quarterback Jack Miller. The play sparked an apology from Day after the game.

Day told reporters he didn’t feel comfortable kneeing the ball with an inexperienced offense out on the field, so he ran a play. Frost has no hard feelings about Day’s decision, though. The Nebraska football head coach told reporters Monday afternoon all he’s worried about is his team playing better.

“If we want the score to be different, we need to play better,” Frost said in regards to Day’s decision to run a play with a few seconds left in Saturday’s game.

Scott Frost’s mentality is exactly what’ll help Nebraska football right the ship in coming years.

If the Huskers can play as well as they did in the first half against Ohio State in coming week, they might stun a few Big Ten programs.

It doesn’t get much easier for Nebraska football this week, though. The Huskers take on the Wisconsin Badgers this coming weekend.