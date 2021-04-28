Nebraska’s Thomas Fidone Posts Message After Injury News

On Wednesday afternoon, the college football world learned that Nebraska would be without four-star freshman tight end Thomas Fidone for a while.

Huskers head coach Scott Frost confirmed the tough news on Wednesday morning. Fidone, the No. 2 tight end in the 2021 class according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, suffered a knee injury during spring practice last week.

Unfortunately, he needed surgery after the injury and will miss some time. Frost said he could still play at some point during the 2021 season, though.

After the news broke, Fidone took to Twitter with a message. “I will be back,” he said on Twitter.

“Bigger, faster and stronger! I can promise you that! Every setback is a set to have a major comeback! GBR”

I will be back. Bigger, faster and stronger! I can promise you that! Every setback is set to have a major comeback! GBR pic.twitter.com/qcuWl6WxFP — Thomas Fidone II ²⁴ (@ThomasFidone) April 28, 2021

Fidone used a quote from New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill to make it clear he’ll be back.

“Difficult times can help you become better and move forward, or they can cause you to step backward. It’s how you handle those situations that shows who you can become.”

Although he’s only been on campus for a short while, he was already making an impact.

“Fidone has really, really improved since Day 1, and he’s only gonna get better from here,” Huskers tight ends coach Sean Beckton said last week. “Sky’s the limit for him. He caught maybe four or five passes today, had a really good scrimmage.”

Hopefully he’ll be back at some point in 2021.