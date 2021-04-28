Nebraska’s Top 2021 Signee Suffers Knee Injury, Needs Surgery

Nebraska will be without four-star freshman tight end Thomas Fidone for a while, Huskers head coach Scott Frost confirmed Wednesday morning.

Fidone, the No. 2 tight end in the 2021 class according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, suffered a knee injury during spring practice last week. Frost did not specify the extent of Fidone’s injury, but did confirm the promising newcomer needs surgery.

There is hope as of now that Fidone could still play for the Huskers at some point this season.

Obviously, this is a massive bummer for Nebraska. Fidone enrolled early and brought with him a heralded reputation, and it seems like he was living up to it so far.

“Fidone has really, really improved since Day 1, and he’s only gonna get better from here,” Huskers tight ends coach Sean Beckton said last week. “Sky’s the limit for him. He caught maybe four or five passes today, had a really good scrimmage.”

Fidone himself acknowledged the bad news and vowed to Nebraska fans that he will be back and better than ever following his recovery

“I will be back. Bigger, faster and stronger! I can promise you that! Every setback is set to have a major comeback! GBR,” Fidone wrote on Twitter.

Without Fidone, Nebraska will lean even more heavily on juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek, both of whom were expected to play major roles this season anyway.