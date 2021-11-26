Look: Adrian Martinez Has Special Message For Nebraska Fans

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez won’t be on the field this Friday afternoon due to an injury, but he still wants Cornhuskers fans to know that he’s thinking of them.
On Friday morning, Martinez posted a message on Twitter for his fans. His tweet was in response to a video from Nebraska honoring this year’s group of seniors.
“Thankful for this group,” Martinez wrote. “Let’s get it #GBR.”
Martinez won’t be able to compete against Iowa this Friday due to a right shoulder injury that he suffered against Wisconsin.
Speaking to the media earlier this week, Nebraska coach Scott Frost confirmed that Martinez is out for the regular season finale.
“He has a shoulder injury that he’s going to have to get addressed after the season,” Frost said, via the Lincoln Journal Star. “It happened in the first half on Saturday. He’s such a tough kid. I didn’t expect him to play in the second half and he said that he wanted to go. Played well, played tough. I feel terrible for him but appreciate him and we’re going to be without him Friday.”
Frost didn’t want to speculate about Martinez’s future with the Cornhuskers. He does want the school to honor him this afternoon, though.
If Martinez doesn’t return to Nebraska for the 2022 season, he’ll finish his career with 8,491 passing yards, 2,301 rushing yards and 80 total touchdowns.