Look: Adrian Martinez Has Special Message For Nebraska Fans

Adrian Martinez lifts his helmet in the air for Nebraska after a win during the 2018 college football season.LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 20: Quarterback Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and wide receiver JD Spielman #10 acknowledge the fans after the win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez won’t be on the field this Friday afternoon due to an injury, but he still wants Cornhuskers fans to know that he’s thinking of them.

On Friday morning, Martinez posted a message on Twitter for his fans. His tweet was in response to a video from Nebraska honoring this year’s group of seniors.

“Thankful for this group,” Martinez wrote. “Let’s get it #GBR.”

Martinez won’t be able to compete against Iowa this Friday due to a right shoulder injury that he suffered against Wisconsin.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Nebraska coach Scott Frost confirmed that Martinez is out for the regular season finale.

“He has a shoulder injury that he’s going to have to get addressed after the season,” Frost said, via the Lincoln Journal Star. “It happened in the first half on Saturday. He’s such a tough kid. I didn’t expect him to play in the second half and he said that he wanted to go. Played well, played tough. I feel terrible for him but appreciate him and we’re going to be without him Friday.”

Frost didn’t want to speculate about Martinez’s future with the Cornhuskers. He does want the school to honor him this afternoon, though.

If Martinez doesn’t return to Nebraska for the 2022 season, he’ll finish his career with 8,491 passing yards, 2,301 rushing yards and 80 total touchdowns.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.