Look: Adrian Martinez Has Special Message For Nebraska Fans

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez won’t be on the field this Friday afternoon due to an injury, but he still wants Cornhuskers fans to know that he’s thinking of them.

On Friday morning, Martinez posted a message on Twitter for his fans. His tweet was in response to a video from Nebraska honoring this year’s group of seniors.

“Thankful for this group,” Martinez wrote. “Let’s get it #GBR.”

Martinez won’t be able to compete against Iowa this Friday due to a right shoulder injury that he suffered against Wisconsin.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Nebraska coach Scott Frost confirmed that Martinez is out for the regular season finale.