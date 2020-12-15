The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

New Kickoff Time Announced For Rutgers vs. Nebraska

Jonah Jackson and the Rutgers offensive line set to snap against Nebraska.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 23: Center Jonah Jackson #73 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights snaps against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Rutgers and Nebraska will have to wait just a little bit longer for their Friday Big Ten crossover matchup after today’s schedule change.

Originally scheduled for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff in New Jersey, the Scarlet Knights and Huskers will instead get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Big Ten announced this afternoon.

The alteration occurs hours after Purdue-Indiana was called off due to COVID-19 concerns. The Boilermakers and Hoosiers were slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET before the game got canceled.

Additionally, a major snowstorm is expected in the Garden State on Wednesday into Thursday, which could complicate travel plans for Nebraska. Hence, the later kickoff makes sense.

After a loss to Minnesota last weekend, Nebraska will look to end a disappointing 2020 season on a high note. A win over Rutgers would move the Huskers to 3-5 on the year.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights are currently 3-5 after beating Maryland in overtime on Saturday. They have the opportunity to beat Nebraska and win four conference games in a single season for the first time since joining the Big Ten.

You can watch Friday’s game on BTN.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.