When the Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field this fall, the team might be a little thin at quarterback. On Tuesday, the football program learned that backup quarterback Noah Vedral entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Nebraska is obviously set with Adrian Martinez, but the dual-threat quarterback has missed time over the past two seasons due to injuries. Vedral provided the team with an experienced backup that has a similar playing style.

This past season, Vedral completed 65.4 percent of his pass attempts for 418 yards in five games worth of action. He also added 106 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

College football insider Bruce Feldman broke the news that Vedral is entering the transfer portal. Since he’s a graduate transfer, he’ll be immediately eligible for next season.

SOURCE: #Nebraska QB Noah Vedral is entering the transfer portal. Vedral, who began his career at #UCF, played in six games in 2019. He started two games for the Huskers. Vedral is a grad transfer with almost a 4.0 GPA and has two years of eligibility left. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 28, 2020

Vedral has two years of eligibility remaining.

If Vedral follows through with this and commits to another program, it’ll mark the second time that he transferred. Prior to joining Nebraska, he began his collegiate career at UCF.

Nebraska QB Noah Vedral confirms to me that he's entered the transfer portal. He's declining all interviews until Wednesday, but he's leaving as a graduate, and he'll have two years left of eligibility. #huskers — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) April 28, 2020

The Cornhuskers will have to shake up their depth chart if they lose Vedral. As of right now, he’s second on the depth chart and Luke McCaffrey is the third-string quarterback.

Programs in need of help at quarterback would be wise to pursue Vedral. We’ll find out in the coming weeks if he’s ready to move on from Nebraska.