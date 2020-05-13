Nebraska QB Noah Vedral Transferring To Big Ten Program

Noah Vedral has bounced around quite a bit during his college football career. After starting his career with UCF, he followed Scott Frost to Nebraska.

Opportunities for quarterbacks at Nebraska were pretty limited. Adrian Martinez grabbed hold of the starting job as Scott Frost took over the program, pretty quickly. Last year, Vedral had 52 total pass attempts as the Huskers backup.

Vedral completed 34 of those throws for 418 yards, good for eight yards per attempt. He also ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns. During his entire three year stint with the Huskers, he was 58-for-90 for 723 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

He’s heading to a new Big Ten program in desperate need of quarterback help. Vedral committed to Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this morning. As a Nebraska graduate, he will be immediately eligible.

Rutgers was just 2-10 on the season in 2019. Quarterback was a real struggle for the program, so Noah Vedral should have a chance to step right in.

No Rutgers quarterback managed to pass for more than 840 yards. That total went to Johnny Lanegan, who completed just over 50-percent of his throws, for four touchdowns and nine interceptions. Artur Sitkowski, a pretty lauded recruit, had better average numbers last year, completing 64.7-percent of his throws for 429 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Five quarterbacks attempted throws in total.

Schiano returns to the program that he built from the ground up back when it was in the Big East. He left for an unsuccessful stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After serving under Urban Meyer at Ohio State, he returns to try to rebuild the program once again.

