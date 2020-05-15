Scott Frost Addresses Departure Of QB Noah Vedral

Noah Vedral will play for a coach not named Scott Frost for the first time in his college career this fall. After following Frost from UCF to Nebraska, the former Huskers quarterback is heading for another Big Ten program.

On Wednesday, Vedral announced his transfer to Rutgers. He should be favored to start for the Scarlet Knights, which has struggled at the position mightily. The team went 2-10 last season, with an 0-9 Big Ten record.

Greg Schiano takes over his former program. The man who is largely responsible for making a Rutgers a respectable program in the Big East left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. After a stint as defensive coordinator at Ohio State, he’s back with the Scarlet Knights.

Frost has his quarterback in Adrian Martinez. The rising junior has impressed through two seasons, though he has some limitations, and the team has struggled to break through. Losing a solid backup like Noah Vedral hurts, and Frost acknowledged it today.

Noah Vedral is headed to Rutgers. Here's what his old coach, Scott Frost, said about him yesterday to BTN.@Noah11_V | @RFootball pic.twitter.com/RR8M2H5esa — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) May 13, 2020

“He’s just a winner,” Frost said of Vedral, during a Big Ten Network appearance. “So we’re said to see him going, but he wanted an opportunity to try to be a starting quarterback somewhere. Without spring ball to compete, I think he felt like he needed to move on.”

The third-year Nebraska coach is comfortable with the quarterback position though. Martinez will be one of the most experienced starters in the Big Ten, and Luke McCaffrey is an exciting young prospect.

“We feel good about where we are, though, with Adrian. And then Luke McCaffrey had a really good freshman year last year, and Logan Smothers is in the program. So we feel good about our quarterback position. It’s never easy to lose a winner and a leader like Noah, but the team will respond.”

The Huskers are set to open next season on Sept. 5 against Big Ten West foe Purdue. Rutgers hosts Monmouth the same day.

