Former Nebraska Lineman Sends Clear Message About Scott Frost

Scott Frost arrived in Lincoln just three years ago with his sights set on turning around a once-storied Nebraska football program. But, after three consecutive losing seasons, the Cornhuskers faithful are starting to grow restless.

Nebraska’s latest debacle came in 2020 as the team stumbled along to a 3-5 record in the pandemic-shortened season. The year followed up a 5-7 campaign in 2019 and a 4-8 mark in 2018 for Frost, leaving the program without a bowl appearance since 2016.

Although Frost’s seat seems to be hotter than ever, he has at least one person on his side. Former Nebraska offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes spoke positively of the Huskers head coach despite the team’s struggles over the last few years.

“Frost has this program in the right direction, even though it may not look like it,” Jaimes said, per Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald.

Jaimes: "Frost has this program in the right direction, even though it may not look like it." #huskers — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) March 22, 2021

Jaimes declared for the NFL Draft after the 2020 season, but not before a productive career at Nebraska. He was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 and made over 40 consecutive starts at multiple positions.

Jaimes endorsement of Frost is a strong one, but the results on the field paint a different story. Since arriving to Lincoln from UCF, the 46-year-old has gone 12-20 despite piecing together some strong recruiting classes. Although some losses in the Big Ten can be explained, Nebraska looks far from competitive in the conference’s West division.

Frost’s work won’t get any easier in 2021. The Cornhuskers will play Oklahoma in a non-conference game before taking on Michigan and Ohio State in Big Ten crossover contests. Combined with games against talented division opponents, Nebraska could be headed for another losing season.

If that’s indeed the case, it’s hard to see Frost lasting much longer in Lincoln.