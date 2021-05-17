Paul Finebaum Addresses Scott Frost’s Job Security At Nebraska

Nebraska seemingly made a home run hire when the Huskers were able to bring Scott Frost home. Frost was coming off a 13-0 season at Central Florida and was viewed as arguably the top coaching candidate in the country. Nebraska gave Frost a record-setting seven-year, $35 million contract to come home.

It’s been anything but a home run since, though.

Frost is 12-20 through three seasons at Nebraska. The Huskers have failed to make a bowl game in each of his three seasons.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes Frost is squarely on the hot seat heading into Year 4. He addressed Frost’s job security during a Monday interview with WJOX’s The Roundtable.

“That really doesn’t matter anymore,” Finebaum said of Frost and his legacy at Nebraska. “… Just in terms of the things that don’t matter on the field, the intangibles — I mean, this guy was the quintessential, great, big-time, the next great coach. And I’m not blaming him. I just think — I wonder if he can win out there any longer. And so, I agree with (Frost being on the hot seat) completely.”

It’s difficult to imagine Nebraska firing Frost after the 2021 season, but he really needs the program to take a step forward this fall.

“You start looking — who are the Nebraskas around the country?” Finebaum continued. “And those are great conversations on lazy May days. Is it a Tennessee? Is it Michigan? Are these pockets of places around the country that are just, no matter what — no matter how many times they have a new coach, no matter how many times the fans say, ‘This is our year,’ it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be.”

Nebraska will open the 2021 season on Saturday, Aug. 28 against Illinois.