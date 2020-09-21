Paul Finebaum Thinks The Big Ten ‘Punished’ 1 Program

Nebraska football just can’t seem to catch a break these days. The Big Ten’s latest schedule release shocked the Huskers and their fans.

Nebraska opens the 2020 fall football season with Ohio State followed by Wisconsin before having to face Penn State two weeks later. Simply put, Scott Frost and the Huskers have to face the top three teams in the Big Ten within the first four weeks of their season.

Call it bad luck or “cursed,” Nebraska football caught a bad break from the Big Ten. Some believe the Huskers’ grueling 2020 schedule could’ve been a punishment by the Big Ten for Nebraska’s recent complaints about the conference. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum is one of those believers.

Finebaum thinks the Big Ten did indeed punish Nebraska football for its complaints against the conference. The punishment? A brutal start to the 2020 season.

“I think the B1G, while some of the schools grudgingly appreciate Nebraska for being out there first and screaming and hollering, I doubt seriously they cared about that at the B1G headquarters,” Finebaum said during a recent radio interview, via Saturday Down South. “I think they were looking around while doing the schedule and saying ‘Who could we punish the most?’ And I think the answer was 13-1 it was Nebraska. So it was ‘Let’s knock them out early, send their fans home.’”

Finebaum may be right. Nebraska’s 2020 schedule doesn’t seem like just a coincidence.

At the same time, it’s tough to imagine the Big Ten actually punishing the Huskers for a few reasonable complaints.

Nebraska football opens the season on Oct. 24 against the Ohio State Buckeyes.