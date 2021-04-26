Paul Finebaum Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Fans

Nebraska football’s fan base is as passionate as it gets, but according to some, the Huskers’ supporters are not realistic.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum had a harsh message for the supporters of Scott Frost’s program on Monday.

Finebaum used one word to describe Nebraska fans: “Delusional.”

The ESPN college football analyst does not see the Huskers returning to glory days.

“I don’t think they can (get back to what they once were). I did when (Frost) got there because, to me, he was the coach of the future,” Finebaum explained on WJOX. “Sometimes you just have missed your moment. Nebraska is like a lot of these software companies or computer companies of the 90s. They just never change. Or the entertainment companies of the last 10 years that said ‘streaming? Nobody cares about that.’”

Finebaum also took a shot at the Huskers’ fan base.

“The problem with Nebraska, too, is the fan base,” Finebaum explained. “You would have heard Keith (Jackson) and Frank (Broyles) talking about how there’s nobody more loyal. That’s true. They are a loyal fan base, but they’re also a delusional fan base, guys. They still think it’s 1980. They still think it’s 1990. They still think it’s 2000. Go back and look at the first coach after Tom Osborne. They fired the guy because he was winning 10 games a year. They’ve had pockets of success since then. Every time I talk about Nebraska, I get the big-red machine coming after me. But I think you might as well say a prayer to this program and put it to bed because it’s not coming back.”

The 2021 season is a massive one for Frost and his program. The Huskers might not be able to get back to their glory days, but they should be a lot better than they’ve been lately.