Photo: College GameDay’s Nebraska Sign Is Going Viral

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Minneapolis ahead of a big game between Minnesota and Michigan.

Big Ten football made its official return on Friday night with a game between Wisconsin and Illinois. Later this afternoon, Big Ten favorite Ohio State opens the season against Nebraska.

It’s the first in a rough four-game stretch for the Huskers to open the season. Earlier this offseason, the Nebraska football program made its stance clear about the Big Ten canceling the 2020 season – criticizing the conference for its decision.

Well, the Big Ten made sure to “reward” Nebraska with the toughest schedule in the conference. Nebraska opens the season at Ohio State and then faces off against Wisconsin, Northwestern and Penn State in its next three games.

That prompted a great College GameDay sign this morning. The Big Ten took Nebraska’s criticism “personal.”

Check it out.

Nebraska’s first four games 😳 🌽 at Ohio State

🌽 Wisconsin

🌽 at Northwestern

🌽 Penn State#GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/EkfQTzwOvr — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 24, 2020

Earlier this offseason, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum suggested the Big Ten was punishing the Huskers.

“I think they were looking around while doing the schedule and saying ‘Who could we punish the most?'” Finebaum said. “And I think the answer was 13-1 it was Nebraska. So it was ‘Let’s knock them out early, send their fans home.'”

It won’t be an easy road for the Huskers, who open as 27-point underdogs against the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon.

Can Nebraska pull off a few upsets?