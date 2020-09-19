Photo: Nebraska Fan’s Desmond Howard Sign Is Going Viral

Desmond Howard has been tossing around potshots at Nebraska football, but at least one Huskers fan fired back this morning.

In August, Howard said Nebraska owed Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren a public apology and that the conference should look into replacing them. Earlier this week, he went with a more passive-aggressive approach to tweaking the Huskers.

“They must think that they have a good team this year as they have been very vocal in wanting to play this year,” Howard said.

Howard also called Nebraska “the loudest five-win program” this morning on College GameDay, but a Big Red fan who had his sign featured on the broadcast got a laugh in at Howard’s expense.

The socially-distanced smackdown read “Thanks to Nebrasa, Desmond gets to watch Michigan lose to Ohio State.”

The first shots were already fired by Howard, but that’s a nice return salvo from this Nebraska fan. Michigan, of course, hasn’t beaten Ohio State in nine years.

Then again, that Huskers supporter might not have been laughing as hard once he saw the new Big Ten schedule, which was revealed moments ago. Nebraska’s first game? Against the Buckeyes on October 24.