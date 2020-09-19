The Spun

Photo: Nebraska Fan’s Desmond Howard Sign Is Going Viral

Former Big Ten football star Desmond Howard on the College GameDay set.BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Desmond Howard has been tossing around potshots at Nebraska football, but at least one Huskers fan fired back this morning.

In August, Howard said Nebraska owed Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren a public apology and that the conference should look into replacing them. Earlier this week, he went with a more passive-aggressive approach to tweaking the Huskers.

“They must think that they have a good team this year as they have been very vocal in wanting to play this year,” Howard said.

Howard also called Nebraska “the loudest five-win program” this morning on College GameDay, but a Big Red fan who had his sign featured on the broadcast got a laugh in at Howard’s expense.

The socially-distanced smackdown read “Thanks to Nebrasa, Desmond gets to watch Michigan lose to Ohio State.”

The first shots were already fired by Howard, but that’s a nice return salvo from this Nebraska fan. Michigan, of course, hasn’t beaten Ohio State in nine years.

Then again, that Huskers supporter might not have been laughing as hard once he saw the new Big Ten schedule, which was revealed moments ago. Nebraska’s first game? Against the Buckeyes on October 24.


