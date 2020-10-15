Photo Of Nebraska WR Kade Warner Is Going Viral

Nebraska wide receiver Kade Warner is going viral this afternoon for his epic mustache. He showed off his facial hair during a media session on Thursday afternoon.

Kade, the son of former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, has sported a beard in the past. For his junior season he has decided to go with a handlebar mustache.

When asked about his facial hair today, Kade said “I don’t think it looks good. I just think its funny.”

It only took a few minutes for Nebraska fans to start ranting and raving about Kade’s mustache. To be fair, it’s not everyday that you see a 22-year-old athlete rocking this type of facial hair.

Here’s the photo of Kade that is making the rounds on Twitter:

While fans in Lincoln might find Kade’s facial hair, it appears his father doesn’t approve of it.

“C’mon, Kade…we are so product of you, don’t go embarrassing the family that look,” Kurt wrote on Twitter. “Brenda Warner would really like you to shave so she can see your handsome face.”

Cmon @kadewarner… we are so proud of you, don’t go embarrassing the family with that look!! (PS @warnerbrenda would really like u to shave so she can see your handsome face) https://t.co/LwcCKyL42s — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 15, 2020

Hopefully for the Cornhuskers, Kade’s skillset progresses just like his facial hair.

Last season, Warner had eight receptions for 101 yards. He’ll have a chance to show what he’s made of next weekend when Nebraska takes on Ohio State at the Horseshoe.