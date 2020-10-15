The Spun

Photo Of Nebraska WR Kade Warner Is Going Viral

Shot of the Nebraska football program, led by Scott Frost.LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers leads the team on the field before the game against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats at Memorial Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska wide receiver Kade Warner is going viral this afternoon for his epic mustache. He showed off his facial hair during a media session on Thursday afternoon.

Kade, the son of former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner, has sported a beard in the past. For his junior season he has decided to go with a handlebar mustache.

When asked about his facial hair today, Kade said “I don’t think it looks good. I just think its funny.”

It only took a few minutes for Nebraska fans to start ranting and raving about Kade’s mustache. To be fair, it’s not everyday that you see a 22-year-old athlete rocking this type of facial hair.

Here’s the photo of Kade that is making the rounds on Twitter:

While fans in Lincoln might find Kade’s facial hair, it appears his father doesn’t approve of it.

“C’mon, Kade…we are so product of you, don’t go embarrassing the family that look,” Kurt wrote on Twitter. “Brenda Warner would really like you to shave so she can see your handsome face.”

Hopefully for the Cornhuskers, Kade’s skillset progresses just like his facial hair.

Last season, Warner had eight receptions for 101 yards. He’ll have a chance to show what he’s made of next weekend when Nebraska takes on Ohio State at the Horseshoe.


