Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Nebraska Coach Scott Frost

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during an college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season could be a make-or-break one for Scott Frost.

The Nebraska Huskers head coach was seen as a home-run hire for the program when he left UCF, but it hasn't worked out that way in Lincoln.

In reality, Frost has been somewhat of a disaster with the Huskers, who have yet to make a bowl game or record a winning season under his leadership.

That needs to change in 2022.

Thankfully, Frost still has the support of the fan base, along with the support of his family.

Scott is married to Ashley Neidhardt. The happy couple met in 2013 and got married in 2016.

The couple reportedly met close to the start of his college football coaching career.

Scott, of course, starred collegiately at Nebraska before a brief NFL career.

The 2022 season needs to be a huge one for Frost, that is for sure right now.