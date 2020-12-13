Photo Of Nebraska Player After Saturday’s Loss Is Going Viral

Nebraska might’ve played its final 2020 home game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Like much of the Cornhuskers season, this weekend’s contest ended in defeat.

Scott Frost and Nebraska football dropped a fifth game on Saturday, falling 24-17 to a depleted Minnesota squad. The Golden Gophers were reportedly missing 33 players for the division contest, but still pulled out the win.

The game capped off a wildly disappointing season for Nebraska and, in particular, the team’s senior class. Although it’s unclear what the Big Ten’s schedule will look like this upcoming weekend, the Cornhuskers will end the year well below .500.

After the game, senior linebacker JoJo Domann came out to midfield at Memorial Stadium and dropped to a knee. According to radio host Mike’l Severe, the long-time Cornhusker seemed to be saying goodbye to his time in Lincoln.

Take a look:

JoJo Domann seems to be saying goodbye to Memorial stadium. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/6BAMBOoNCl — Mike'l Severe (@MikelSevere) December 12, 2020

Here’s what Domann said as he discussed his emotions postgame:

Jojo Domann discusses the emotions going through his head as he walked off the field inside Memorial Stadium one final time #Huskers https://t.co/LOKAX2tnNw pic.twitter.com/EnlNBeO3M8 — Matt Foster (@MattFosterKETV) December 12, 2020

Although it’s unclear exactly what Domann was doing at midfield, the pictures are a stark reminder of how Nebraska’s season has gone.

The 6-1, 230-pound outside linebacker has proven to be a vital part of the Cornhuskers over the last few years. In 2020, Domann started every game, proving himself as an anchor in Lincoln. Entering Saturday’s game he had 49 tackles, two forced fumbles and three pass break-ups.

If Domann stayed, it would be his sixth year in Lincoln. He redshirted in 2017, which made 2020 his fifth year with the team. There are any number of reasons why Domann might choose to forego another year of eligibility but it’s possible that it might just be time to move on.

As is the case for many for many college football players, the future remains unclear for Domann. Although it seems like he won’t be headed back to Lincoln, he could transfer or work towards the 2021 NFL Draft.

Either way, Nebraska fans will remember his time as a Cornhusker fondly.