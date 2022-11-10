Predicting Who Nebraska Will Hire As Head Football Coach

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 15: The marching band of the Nebraska Cornhuskers performs before the game against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Once the 2022 regular season comes to an end, Nebraska will have to figure out who'll lead its football team for the foreseeable future.

In September, the Cornhuskers fired head coach Scott Frost. Then, they promoted Mickey Joseph to interim coach.

While it's possible Joseph earns the job at Nebraska, we're predicting the program will hire Kansas head coach Lance Leipold.

Leipold has an impressive résumé to say the least. He transformed Wisconsin-Whitewater into a Division III powerhouse, winning 109 games from 2007-2014.

In 2015, Leipold took his talents to Buffalo. By 2018, he led the Bulls to a 10-win season that included an appearance in the Dollar General Bowl.

Kansas officially hired Leipold as its head coach in 2021. The Jayhawks are already a 6-3 team in Year 2 under his leadership.

It's also worth noting that Leipold was an assistant coach for the Cornhuskers from 2001-2003. At the very least, he's familiar with the team's high expectations.

Leipold might not be a flashy hire like Frost was back in 2018. But make no mistake, he has dramatically improved every football program he has been in charge of since 2007.