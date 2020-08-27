Prominent Attorney Reacts To Lawsuit Filed By Nebraska Players

A group of Nebraska players is suing the Big Ten Conference for the ability to play football in the fall. While the lawsuit seems dead on arrival to some, one prominent lawyer is intrigued by the ramifications.

Taking to Twitter, trial lawyer Tom Mars, who specializes in college sports advocacy, presented an interesting idea. He suggested that if local trial lawyers representing all of the Big Ten schools file similar lawsuits, it might increase the odds of the conference changing its stance.

“What are the odds of having fall football in the Big 10 if local trial lawyers in all ten of the other states file lawsuits similar to the one filed in Nebraska?” Mars wrote. “Asking for a friend.”

When pressed to give his own thoughts on the odds, Mars replied, “Just spitballin’ here, but I’d say the odds would be pretty darn good.”

The Big Ten’s decision to push college football to the fall has not been met by much vocal support. Some have gone so far as to protest the decision at the Big Ten headquarters in Illinois.

But the Big Ten has been making it clear that fall college football is not on the table. There’s very little anyone can do to compel them to change the decision, not without overcoming major legal hurdles first.

As nice as it would be to see the schools battle the Big Ten, it doesn’t seem realistic.