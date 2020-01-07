RB Maurice Washington Has A Message For Nebraska Fans

The rocky relationship between running back Maurice Washington and the Nebraska football program came to an end last week.

Multiple reports suggested the Huskers “parted ways” with the troubled running back. Nebraska indefinitely suspended Washington on October 20th, but that was just the latest in a long line of punishment handed out by the school.

Earlier in the season he missed the start of the season opener, and then later on he missed the second half of the Northwestern game.

Nebraska announced Washington is no longer part of the program. On Tuesday a report revealed Washington officially entered the transfer portal.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped me and believed in me on this journey nothing but love for husker nation!” Washington said on Twitter.

Washington played in 18 total games for the Huskers. He racked up 753 yards rushing on 127 carries and had 36 receptions for 383 yards.

Washington was the No. 10 running back in the 2018 class. The former four-star recruit held offers from Clemson, LSU and Ohio State, just to name a few.

He is accused of sending a 10-second video to an ex-girlfriend depicting her, then 15, performing oral sex. Washington was not involved in the sex act nor did he record it. His hearing was set for December 12, but was delayed for the fifth time.

