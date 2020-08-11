Rece Davis Reacts To Idea Of Nebraska, Penn State Leaving Big Ten

On Monday, it seemed like the Big Ten was going to cancel the upcoming football season. Once all signs starting to point in that direction, schools like Nebraska and Penn State made it known they’d be willing to join another conference for this fall.

The Big Ten hasn’t canceled the 2020 season up to this point, but there’s still a strong chance that happens. In the event the teams within the conference pull the plug on fall sports, there could be a mass exodus that features some of the most well-known football schools in the country.

After all, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said “I think our university is committed to playing football regardless of what anyone else does.”

James Franklin had a similar comment about his football program, saying “”I have a responsibility to my players and their families to exhaust every opportunity and option that’s out there.”

Though it sounds like Franklin and Frost have their players’ best interest at heart, ESPN’s Rece Davis doesn’t think it’d be wise for Nebraska and Penn State to temporarily leave the Big Ten.

Here’s what Davis had to say, via 247Sports:

“Nebraska went to great lengths to join the Big Ten. Penn State prior to that did the same. Would they really be willing to undermine that relationship for the foreseeable future to maybe play a handful of games? I think that’s sort of a ridiculous notion and probably born out of emotion and perhaps trying to influence the vision and perception of their presidents.”

While there are conferences like the Big Ten ready to call it quits, the SEC appears hell-bent on playing this fall.

It’s very possible the entire landscape of college football is much different in a few weeks from now.