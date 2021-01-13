Report: Big Ten Program Making A Move For Wan’Dale Robinson

Nebraska wide receiver transfer Wan’Dale Robinson might not be heading to the SEC just yet. Another Big Ten school is reportedly making a push.

Robinson, a Kentucky native and former UK commit, put his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Ever since Robinson announced his intentions to transfer, it has been reported that Kentucky was the favorite to land him.

However, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Wednesday that Purdue is becoming a factor in Robinson’s transfer recruitment.

In fact, Wiltfong writes, it is “50-50” right now between the Boilermakers and Wildcats.

Seemed like #Kentucky for Wan'Dale Robinson and perhaps he'll still transfer there but #Purdue is making a move. More here: https://t.co/WkZwgduzWy — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) January 13, 2021

In two seasons with the Huskers, the dynamic Robinson was an all-purpose playmaker. At 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, he was primarily a wide receiver but also worked at running back and returned kickoffs.

This past season, Robinson led Nebraska with 51 receptions and 461 receiving yards while adding 240 yards rushing. He scored one touchdown on the ground and another receiving.

As a true freshman, Robinson caught 40 balls for 453 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing for 340 yards and three scores and returning 14 kickoffs for 236 yards.

Robinson was the No. 1 player in Kentucky and the No. 87 overall recruit nationally in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.