Report: Matt Campbell Has One Main Concern With Nebraska

FORT WORTH, TX - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Matt Campbell of the Iowa State Cyclones looks toward the field of play before the Cyclones take on the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Iowa State's Matt Campbell has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Nebraska.

On Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted that Campbell was one of three options standing out for Nebraska, along with Kansas' Lance Leipold and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

Earlier today, Feldman appeared on WJOX 94.5 FM to discuss, among other things, the ongoing coaching search in Lincoln. During his appearance, Feldman praised Campbell's ability to build a culture and develop talent at Iowa State.

However, he also mentioned one thing that could be an issue with regards to Campbell and Nebraska.

"Nebraska wants to really be very aggressive in how they utilize NIL," Feldman said. "Iowa State, to this point under Matt Campbell, really hasn't chosen to do that. I don't know if they feel like that doesn't really jibe with their development model, but I think it's no given that he would leave Iowa State for that job."

In the past, Campbell has reportedly turned down overtures from other programs and the NFL to remain in Ames.

Could he do the same thing with Nebraska? Or is this the time for him to try his hand at a more "big name" school?