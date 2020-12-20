Report: Nebraska Players Had A Vote On Bowl Game

After an exhausting 2020 season, many worthy teams and players have decided to opt-put of a possible postseason bowl bid. On Saturday night, fans should be able to add Nebraska to that list.

The Cornhuskers ended their regular season on a high note with a 28-21 win over Rutgers on Friday. Adrian Martinez pieced together one of the most explosive efforts of his career to send Nebraska out with a victory. The junior quarterback combined for 402 total yards and three scores in the game, while the defense held off the Scarlett Knights in the fourth quarter.

But in a slightly sad piece of news for fans in Lincoln, the team’s year have reached an end. The Cornhuskers went 3-5.

According to Nebraska insider Dave Griek, the coaching staff granted the players the choice to play or not in a bowl game this season.

Griek reported that the Nebraska team voted no.

SOURCE: A person with direct knowledge tells NTV the choice of a bowl game was left up to the players. They voted no.#Huskers — Dave Griek (@NTVDaveGriek) December 20, 2020

The report comes after Frost told fans that the team would discuss the possibility of postseason play after Friday’s win.

2020 felt like it would never end for the Cornhuskers who struggled to maintain any sort of consistency. Despite high expectations, Frost’s team couldn’t seem to gather momentum off of their wins.

Nebraska started the year with a 52-17 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. After the team’s second game against Wisconsin was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Madison, the Cornhuskers saw their 2020 season already derailed. Frost and Martinez played a close game against a stingy Northwestern team the following week but ultimately fell 21-13.

Finally, Nebraska looked the part of Big Ten competitor with a confident 30-23 win over Penn State in Week 4. Unfortunately, mistakes sidetracked the Cornhuskers once again the following Saturday in a horrendous loss to Illinois.

Nebraska rounded things going 2-1 with wins over Purdue and aforementioned Rutgers with a loss to Minnesota.

Unfortunately for Frost, the season in Lincoln didn’t go according to plan. As a result, the Nebraska head coach will need a strong fourth year in 2021 if he wants to keep his job.