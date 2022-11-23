Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 15: The marching band of the Nebraska Cornhuskers performs before the game against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach.

According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday.

"It could be over soon, like before Thanksgiving. I think the plan in that scenario is for things to stay quiet," Sherman said.

Sherman then said his focus is on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

Earlier this week, Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported that Rhule took his name out of the running for the Nebraska job.

From Dodd:

Did Matt Rhule turn down the Cornhuskers this weekend? That was the word from several sources. Rhule had been the No. 1 candidate to replace Scott Frost. If Rhule has indeed taken his name out of consideration, that isn’t necessarily a statement about the quality of the job. It’s still a heavy lift for whoever takes Nebraska, but for Rhule, it may be a further indicator that he intends to sit out 2023 to rest and retrench.

Rhule said on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" that he wants to coach again. If the Cornhuskers make the right offer, he could potentially take his talents to Lincoln.

Despite how poorly Rhule's stint in the pros went, there's no denying he can coach at the collegiate level. He had a 28-23 record at Temple before making the jump to Baylor.

In his final season at Baylor, Rhule had an 11-3 record.

Rhule would be a huge hire for Nebraska. For now though, Mickey Joseph is leading the program.

Of course, that could change as early as this weekend.