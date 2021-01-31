Report: Nebraska OC A Candidate For Head Coaching Job

Scott Frost and Nebraska may need to prepare to lose their offensive coordinator Matt Lubick to a head coaching job out west.

According to a report from the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, the Cornhuskers OC emerged as a candidate for the vacancy at FCS Montana State. The Bobcats lost the highly respected Jeff Choate who joined Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas, earlier this month.

For Lubick, the FCS program holds a special significance. His father, Sonny worked at Montana State for more than a decade and earned quite a bit of respect for the family name. He also played for Montana Western and grew up in the area of the program. Matt could return and continue the Lubick legacy in Bozeman.

However, the Nebraska OC might have to compete with a laundry list of qualified candidates. Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher emerged as a target for the Bobcats, alongside accomplished college coaches Mike Riley and Jason McEndoo.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that it’s “unclear exactly how formal the talks have been or if Lubick has interviewed in person or remotely, but he has deep connections to the Bozeman area.”

Lubick boasts ample Power Five experience, having served as the OC at both Oregon and Washington before arriving in Lincoln last fall. Although Nebraska’s 2020 offense left something to be desired, the 49-year-old looks prepared to take over a program of his own.

Frost and the Cornhuskers would have to quickly recover with the departure of Lubick. Nebraska has already seen many departures this offseason, which spell concern for the long term future of the program. Frost’s leash seems to be shorter than ever and it’s hard to imagine the Cornhuskers getting an assistant as accomplished to fill the OC role.

First, Lubick has to beat out the talented list of candidates for the Montana State job. Then, Nebraska can address the program’s outlook for 2021.