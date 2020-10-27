Report: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Game Might Not Be Played

On Friday night, the Wisconsin Badgers stepped onto the field for the first time during the 2020 college football season.

Starting quarterback Graham Mertz put together one of the most impressive college football debuts fans have seen – perhaps ever. He completed 20-of-21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns, a near perfect game in the 45-7 win over Illinois.

Unfortunately for the Badgers Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 not long after his dominant performance. Just a few days later, Mertz had another test that confirmed his positive diagnosis.

That’s just the beginning of the bad news for the Badgers. According to Wisconsin insider Jeff Potrykus, the team’s upcoming game against Nebraska might not be played.

#Badgers game at Nebraska may not be played. Stay tuned. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 27, 2020

There are no further details about that report, but it may well have to do with a potential COVID-19 outbreak amongst the Badgers. Big Ten guidelines state that a team that exceeds a 5-percent positivity rate won’t be able to play.

It’s unclear if the Badgers have passed that threshold as of Tuesday afternoon. The Big Ten announced an eight-game schedule to be played over eight weeks.

The conference did not include any bye weeks, which means if the Wisconsin-Nebraska game is moved it won’t be rescheduled.

Badgers and Huskers fans will need to pay close attention to news surrounding the game. As of now, it looks like that contest could be in doubt.