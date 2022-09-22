Report: Nebraska's Going To Make 'Kitchen Sink' Offer To Top Coach

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 22: Safety Nathan Gerry #25 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and offensive lineman Dylan Utter #66 run on the field before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

We can add another candidate to the mix for Nebraska's head coaching gig.

On a recent episode of the "Locked On Baylor" podcast, Drake Toll revealed what he was told by one of his sources.

According to Toll's source, Nebraska will "give the kitchen sink" to Baylor head coach Dave Aranda.

"The text that I got from a guy who works pretty big in sports media said this is big... they're going to give the kitchen sink and Dave is going to say yes," Toll said.

Toll added that his source is very tied in with Nebraska.

Aranda has quickly emerged as a popular coaching candidate in the college football world.

After a 2-7 season in 2020, Aranda led the Bears to a 12-2 record in 2021.

Even though Aranda doesn't have a direct connection to Nebraska, it would make sense for him to be on the Cornhuskers' radar. He's a fairly young coach with an impressive résumé.

Toll is baffled by the idea of Aranda leaving Baylor for Nebraska in the offseason. His source, however, "didn't back off" when pressed about this scoop.