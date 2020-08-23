Report: Only 2 B1G Medical Teams Were Comfortable Playing Football

There are a number of ways the Big Ten could have rationalized canceling the fall football season. Falling in line with the advice of school medical teams is certainly one of them.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, the initial 12-2 vote to cancel the season was in line with a survey of each school’s medical teams. There were only two schools whose medical teams were even comfortable playing: Nebraska and Iowa.

“Two sources suggested to the Journal Star that the 12-2 vote against proceeding reported by Dan Patrick as a tally of the school’s presidents was actually the result of a survey of school medical teams, with only Nebraska and Iowa on board with moving ahead and some other schools somewhere toward the middle of the road,” the article said. That would certainly explain why more than just two schools are protesting the cancelation.

It’s worth noting that we still don’t know exactly how the Big Ten schools voted on the matter. There have been conflicting reports as to who even knew that the vote was happening.

Interesting story from @HuskerExtraPG.. The Big Ten maybe should have shared this info the day they postponed. Explains the whole thing, frankly.https://t.co/nCtGwnamHj pic.twitter.com/KOCs6IAtpY — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) August 23, 2020

However it is that the decision was reached, the teams that were opposed to it have made their position clear.

Families representing Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio State and others have publicly called on the Big Ten to re-evaluate the decision or at least be more transparent with them.

Unfortunately, the pandemic conditions make it incredibly unlikely that the Big Ten will budge, regardless of the pressure.