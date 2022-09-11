Report: Primary Target Of Nebraska's Coaching Search Revealed

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska must now embark on their first head coaching search in five years. And it appears their primary target is one of the most coveted names in football.

According to Lars Anderson of Sports Illustrated, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of Nebraska athletic director Trev Albert. Not only that, the team apparently expects that Campbell will eventually take the job.

Campbell has built Iowa State into a national power, going 44-34 and leading them to five straight winning seasons. He even led them to the Big 12 Championship Game just a few years ago.

The Cyclones signed Campbell to a massive contract last year in hopes of warding off interest from other franchises. But to no avail.

Matt Campbell isn't only a big target not just in college football, but the NFL as well. The New York Jets and Detroit Lions have both attempted to bring him into the fold, but Campbell has apparently turned them down in favor of staying in Ames, Iowa.

Perhaps the combination of Nebraska's storied football program and the infrastructure they have in place will convince him to make the jump to Lincoln.

But if Nebraska find themselves spurned by their "primary target," there are still a lot of big name targets for them to pursue who might be more interested in joining the team.

Will Nebraska get their man?