Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it.

This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.

Now, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd, citing "several" sources, says Campbell is interested in Nebraska. He added that the ISU coach might need to achieve a "certain level" of success this season to ensure an offer from the Cornhuskers.

"That means 6-6 or even 7-5 might not be good enough for Nebraska, which absolutely has to hit a home run this time around," Dodd wrote. "Campbell (10-7 in his last 17 games) may have simply hit his ceiling at Iowa State. Prior to this development, insiders were saying Campbell was interested in only two jobs: Ohio State and Notre Dame. Both are filled at the moment."

Campbell's buzz at Iowa State may have peaked following the 2020 season, during which the Cyclones went 9-3 and won the Fiesta Bowl.

ISU regressed to 7-6 last season, but is off to a 2-0 start in 2022, having beaten Southeast Missouri State and Iowa. Overall, Campbell is 44-34 in Ames, with a 31-23 mark in Big 12 play.