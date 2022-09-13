Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Since Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, Nebraska has been linked to a number of prominent head coaches.

Baylor's Dave Aranda has been mentioned as a potential fit, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic threw some cold water on that possibility this afternoon.

"I know there’s been some chatter about Dave Aranda being someone Nebraska fans would love, and definitely I get why, but I just don’t see him living his situation in Baylor to try and rebuild Nebraska," Feldman tweeted on Tuesday.

After successful defensive coordinator stints at Hawaii, Utah State, Wisconsin and LSU, Aranda was hired to replace Matt Rhule at Baylor following the 2019 season.

The Bears suffered through a 2-7 campaign in Aranda's first season, but exploded to a 12-2 mark, including a Sugar Bowl win, in 2021. Baylor is currently ranked 17th in the country with a 1-1 record after losing to BYU last weekend.

Aranda signed a contract extension with Baylor for undisclosed terms back in February. The deal keeps him in Waco through the 2029 season, though we've obviously seen coaches get out of these types of extensions in the past.

Whether Aranda would want to leave Baylor for Nebraska is another story. Feldman isn't buying it.