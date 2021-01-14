Report: Scott Frost Parting Ways With Nebraska Assistant Coach

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost has already made a change to his coaching staff, parting ways with one assistant, per reports.

Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald first reported that the Huskers were moving on from senior special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge. Rutledge was hired away from Auburn by Frost in February 2020.

While he helped Nebraska by bringing in All-Big Ten kicker Connor Culp (13-for-15 on field goals, 20-for-20 on extra points), Rutledge could not improve the Huskers’ punting and kickoff coverage. Nebraska ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten in several of those categories.

Special teams has been an issue for the Huskers throughout Frost’s tenure, and he’ll have to make another hire this offseason to try to get things right.

#BREAKING: Jonathan Rutledge, hired last winter to oversee the #Huskers special teams in an off-the-field role, has been let go by NU coach Scott Frost, a source with knowledge of the decision told The World-Herald. @swmckewonOWH has the latest: https://t.co/ZMUn4haiDl — World-Herald Big Red (@OWHbigred) January 14, 2021

Nebraska finished 3-5 in 2020, its third-straight losing season under Frost. Thus far, the ex-Husker quarterback is 12-20 at his alma mater.

The pressure is on for Frost and company to make a major leap in 2021.