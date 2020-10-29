Report: The Big Ten Isn’t Allowing Nebraska To Play On Saturday

Earlier this morning, Nebraska’s football program was hopeful that it’d get to host a game this weekend. Unfortunately any talk about a non-conference game for the Cornhuskers has been shut down.

Nebraska was supposed to host Wisconsin this weekend, but the Badgers are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Since that game won’t be rescheduled, Scott Frost’s squad quickly searched the market for another opponent.

Chattanooga reportedly stepped up to the plate and was ready to face Nebraska this weekend at Memorial Stadium. That dream quickly shattered though.

According to ESPN insider Adam Rittenberg, the Big Ten denied Nebraska’s attempt to replace its canceled game against Wisconsin with Chattanooga.

Rittenberg is reporting that Chattanooga tested its players for the virus and all of the results were negative just in case the game was approved.

The #B1G has denied #Nebraska’s attempt to replace its canceled game against #Wisconsin with FCS Chattanooga, sources tell @ClowESPN and me. Chattanooga had already tested staff and players Wednesday and came back negative. But the game will not happen. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 29, 2020

The Big Ten’s decision to deny Nebraska a non-conference game this weekend will loom large for the rest of the season.

If the Cornhuskers can’t schedule a replacement game, then it’s highly unlikely another team in the Big Ten will be allowed to do so.

This means Nebraska won’t be on the field again until Nov. 7 against Northwestern. It also means that Nebraska won’t have a home opener until mid-November.

Nebraska is currently 0-1 this season, but to be fair that loss was against Ohio State. We’ll see if the Cornhuskers can get their first win of the season next Saturday.