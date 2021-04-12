Nebraska Grad Transfer WR Has Encouraging Comment

After three consecutive losing seasons under Scott Frost, the Nebraska football program has become a major target for ridicule over the past few months. Even Cornhuskers fans have started to call for major changes within to try and salvage what’s left of the team’s damaged reputation.

However, a recent comment from a Nebraska grad transfer may help quiet calls to shake things up in Lincoln.

In an introductory press conference on Monday, former Montana wide receiver Samori Toure made some interesting remarks about the state of the Cornhuskers program. He implied that since he’s been with the team, he’s been impressed at the hard work that the players have put in, but also confused how that hasn’t translated into results on the field.

“When I came here and saw how everybody works, it was surprising to me they haven’t been more successful,” Toure said, per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman.

Toure’s comments might just frustrate Nebraska fans more, but at least the program’s faithful fans can hear that the situation might not be as dire as previously feared.

Toure will be a nice addition for Frost heading into the 2021 season as well. The 6-foot-3 wide receivers arrived after playing two seasons in the FCS, for the Montana Grizzlies. He hauled in 124 catches for 1,935 yards and 15 touchdowns during those two years, with 87 of those receptions coming during the 2019 campaign.

The former FCS wideout will now get a chance to show off his skills in the Big Ten and help revitalize a floundering Nebraska program. The Cornhuskers went 3-5 during the shortened 2020 season and Frost is still looking for his first winning season in Lincoln.

If he’s unable to come up with it in 2021, he may be on his way out sooner rather than later.