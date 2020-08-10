Scott Frost Makes His Thoughts On The Season Extremely Clear

Scott Frost is entering his third season as the head coach of the Nebraska football program and he very much wants the season to happen.

The Huskers’ head coach spoke with the media on Monday afternoon amid rumors of the Big Ten canceling the 2020 season.

Frost, who left UCF for Nebraska, made his thoughts extremely clear. The Nebraska head coach is 100 percent in favor of the season being played.

“We want to play football this year at the University of Nebraska,” Frost told reporters on Monday.

“Our kids want to play. We want to let them play. I truly from the bottom of my heart believe that this is the safest place for them,” said Frost, echoing the thoughts from several notable college football players across the country.

Frost was also asked if the Huskers would consider playing an independent schedule if the Big Ten was the only major conference to cancel.

“We want to play a Big Ten schedule. I think our university is committed to playing football regardless of what anyone else does,” Frost said.

Ultimately, though, Frost said that his team will accept whatever decision is made by the school. The Huskers are currently scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against Rutgers.

The Big Ten, meanwhile, will reportedly convene its presidents and chancellors for a meeting on Monday evening. A final decision on the 2020 college football season could be made then.