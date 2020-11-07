Scott Frost may have finally come to the conclusion quarterback Adrian Martinez simply won’t cut it for Nebraska football. All it took was a few years of mediocre football to finally arrive to this point.

The Huskers suffered another devastating loss at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. Nebraska’s offense had its chances to pull ahead of Northwestern, but failed to seize any of the opportunities. Martinez was a big part of the problem.

The Nebraska football quarterback was a threat on the ground on Saturday, running the ball 13 times for 102 yards. He’s always been an electric runner. But the junior quarterback has failed to progress in the passing game.

Martinez completed just 12 of his 27 passing attempts for 125 yards and an interception against the Northwestern defense. Frost may finally be inclined to move on from his starting quarterback if the Huskers hope to improve this season.

“I think we have two really good players. I feel for Adrian (Martinez), that’s a tough position to be in and he’s poured his heart and soul into this,” Frost said after Saturday’s game. “But those guys are going to compete. I’m comfortable with both of them in the game.”

From the sounds of it, Scott Frost may be ready to move on from Adrian Martinez.

Luke McCaffrey has proved he’s more than capable of doing a sufficient job running the Nebraska offense.

The Huskers may be making a quarterback change following Saturday’s disappointing result.