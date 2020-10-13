Nebraska football’s quarterback competition, between Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey, may be closer than we previously expected.

The Huskers are about a week and a half away from their season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Most programs would’ve decided on a starting quarterback by now, but not Nebraska. Scott Frost informed reporters on Tuesday the quarterback competition is still ongoing.

“I wouldn’t say it’s clear,” Frost said of his team’s quarterback competition. “Adrian is certainly playing well. Luke is certainly playing well. We feel like we’ve got two guys at the top of that heap.”

Martinez is the favorite to win the starting gig. He spent the last two years handling the Nebraska offense, and showed flashes of brilliance along the way. But inconsistency remains an issue. McCaffrey appears to be going toe-to-toe with Martinez just 11 days from the start of the Big Ten’s 2020 season.

Both Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey are dual-threat quarterbacks, which Scott Frost prefers. Teams figured out how to slow down Martinez last season, though, selling out to stop the run and forcing him to try and win games through the air.

If Martinez hasn’t progressed in the passing game, McCaffrey may wind up the starter for Nebraska football at some point later this year.

For now, Nebraska’s quarterback competition is ongoing. But many expect Frost to make a decision by the weekend. The Huskers just have 10 days left to prepare for their season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes.