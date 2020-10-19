Scott Frost Announces Nebraska’s Starting QB vs. Ohio State

Nebraska has officially named its starting quarterback for this weekend’s season opener against Ohio State.

Huskers head coach Scott Frost confirmed on Monday afternoon that junior Adrian Martinez will be the team’s starting quarterback for its first game of the season.

Martinez was in a quarterback competition with Huskers redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey. Both quarterbacks reportedly looked good at practice, but Frost is going with the proven player in Martinez.

Frost added that he’s confident in both Martinez and McCaffrey. He believes that both players are capable of moving the chains on offense.

#Huskers coach Scott Frost confirms QB Adrian Martinez will start at Ohio State. Says both Martinez and Luke McCaffrey are "capable of moving our offense and doing a great job." Sounds very confident in both QBs. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 19, 2020

Martinez looked good as a freshman, to the point that he was being put on Heisman Trophy lists heading into his sophomore season. However, both Martinez and the Huskers had major struggles in 2019. There’s since been some speculation that McCaffrey could overtake Martinez at the starting quarterback spot.

That won’t be happening, though – at least not right away.

Nebraska enters Saturday’s game against Ohio State as a major underdog. The Buckeyes opened as a 21-point favorite and the betting line has since moved three to four points in Ohio State’s favor.

Ohio State and Nebraska are scheduled to kick off at noon E.T. on Saturday. The game will be on FOX.