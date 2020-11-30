Scott Frost Announces Nebraska Wide Receiver Is Off The Team

Scott Frost announced some tough Nebraska Huskers roster news on Monday afternoon.

Nebraska’s head coach confirmed that freshman wide receiver Marcus Fleming is no longer a part of the program.

Frost confirmed the news at his Monday afternoon press conference.

“Marcus, we wish him the best. He’s not going to be on the team anymore. We’ll move on and I feel good about that position as it is,” Frost said.

Fleming was a four-star recruit out of Florida. He was the No. 44 overall prospect in the 2020 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

From Huskers.com:

Marcus Fleming has earned immediate playing time as a true freshman, appearing in four of Nebraska’s five games. Fleming played in the opener at No. 5 Ohio State but did not have a catch. At Northwestern, Fleming caught five passes for 75 yards. He led the Huskers in receiving yards against the Wildcats, and his 28-yard reception was the longest of his career and Nebraska’s longest catch of the game. Entering the Iowa game, Fleming ranks fourth on the team in receiving yards (75).

Fleming is gone now, though.

Nebraska, 1-4 on the season, is scheduled to take on Purdue on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon E.T. on BTN.